How To Watch 'Master' In US And Canada? Has The Movie Released Internationally?

Thalapathy Vijay's Master was one of the most anticipated projects in the South Indian film industry. A movie that was slated to release in April 2020 has finally made its way to the theatres at the start of 2021. Master is currently two days old in the cinema halls and has still managed to have a massive impact on the audiences amidst the pandemic. Everybody from the film fraternity is gazing at this movie with hopeful eyes and it is expected to be a massive box-office success.

Also Read - 'Master's Box Office Collection For Day 2 Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark, Details Inside

How to watch Master in US and Canada? Has the movie released in US & Canada?

Unfortunately, no plans have been made or, at least, revealed about the movie's OTT release. However, like any typical movie's fate unveils with a primary release in the theatres, followed by an OTT and a TV broadcast, Master also seems to be going down the same path.

Master has released in several languages including Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu apart from its original Tamil language, and was released worldwide on January 13, 2021. International viewers can watch the movie with English subtitles in nearby theatres in their country. Master came to the theatres on Wednesday in the US, New Zealand and Australia. You can also watch Master movie in Canada in the selective theatres that broadcast Indian movies.

Also Read - Sriram Raghavan's Film Starring Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi To Go On Floors In April

More About Master

Master follows the life of a young and charming college professor who suffers from alcohol addiction. The film picks up when he is sent to a three-month teaching stint at a juvenile rehabilitation centre in the hopes that he will ameliorate his own situation while at it. After a series of peculiar events, he soon realises that the centre is actually home to many criminal activities and the children admitted in it are used for the same. The man behind the nefarious act is, non-other than, JD (Vijay Sethupathi). Who will win the ultimate battle? Will the truth triumph?

Master is the first movie to star two of the biggest stars in the Tamil Industry, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi together. So one can imagine the amount of hype it's producing. The movie has already earned Rs.40 crores and filled theatres to the hilt in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read - Freedom At Midnight Malayalam Movie Review: Anupama Shines Bright With RJ Shaan's Vision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.