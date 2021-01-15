'Master's Box Office Collection For Day 2 Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark, Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited movie Master hit theatres on January 13. Even though it has been only two days since the movie released, it is reported to have smashed the box office records. The film had opened with Rs 26 crore approximately in the state of Tamil Nadu. Master's box office day 2 collection has now crossed Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu. Read ahead to know more.

Master's box office day 2 record

Trade analyst LM Kaushik took to Twitter to announce the second day's boss office collections of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Setupathi's Master. The movie has broken all records as it has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark on its second itself. LM Kaushik has also declared the movie as a blockbuster as well. In the tweet, he also said that Thalapathy Vijay's run at the box office is unstoppable.

Official: #Master Day1 TN gross is 25 CR+ 🔥 #Thalapathy's dream run at the BO is unstoppable! #MasterTheBlaster #MasterPongal #ThalapathyVijay



Fantastic Day2 also being reported. The 40 CR+ TN gross mark smashed in 2 days itself 👌#BlockbusterMaster #BoxofficeMasterVIJAY — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 14, 2021

Several celebrities from the south have also taken to Twitter to appreciate the makers of Master for this movie. Keerthy Suresh and Sanjeev Venkatasubramanian have given positive reviews about Master on Twitter.

Can’t even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what’s even better? It’s for #Master 🔥



Ithu #MasterPongal da! 🔥#MasterIsHere pic.twitter.com/YHfCGoQXYg — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 12, 2021

#Master takes an earthshaking opening in #Telugu states of #Andhra & #Telangana. Recovers its cost for its buyers on day 2 of its release. Huge!#MasterTelugu pic.twitter.com/wkjArciFB7 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 15, 2021

Before the film hit theatres, the movie was leaked online. The makers expressed their disappointment over the same. Director Lokesh Kanagarj said on Twitter that they have worked for over a year and a half to bring the movie to the audiences. He also said that if people come across the leaked clips of the movie, they should not share it and rather enjoy the movie in theatres.

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Master's cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the antagonist's role in the film. He plays the character of a college professor. This mystery drama film was supposed to release theatrically on April 9, 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date was chosen as January 13, 2021, which is a day before the harvest festival of Pongal. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whereas it is bankrolled by Xavier Britto.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

