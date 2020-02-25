South Superstar Mahesh Babu & Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Shoot For A Commercial Together

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the massive success of his last movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was a hit all across and is one of the superstar's highest-grossing films. Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest superstars in the southern circuit, is currently in Mumbai shooting for a commercial alongside Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The two superstars look all pumped for the shoot and were all smiles as they posed for a picture together.

Karishma Tanna & Ranveer Singh's throwback picture is too goofy to miss; check it out

About Mahesh Babu

Sarileru Neekevvaru marks the hattrick of Mahesh Babu's films crossing the 100 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office. The movie has crossed the mark of 250Cr and is still going strong and the fever is still high. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is constantly working on quality based content and giving promising performances every single time and the fans cannot wait to see what's next in store for them.

Sarileru Neekevvaru stands next to Baahubali in its run and it already crossed the existing records of Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu's energetic performance is a real feast for fans and audiences. The film's director Anil Ravipudi's writing, comic timing has been widely appreciated.

Ranveer Singh's films that are directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The action episodes and emotional drama reached all the sections of the audience. Vijayashanthi, Rashmika and Prakash Raj played other crucial roles in this racy action entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju jointly produced Sarileru Neekevvaru.

About Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has quite a few films waiting in his kitty. The actor is super busy with his upcoming films that include '83, Sooryavanshi, Takht and more. Tanna and Ranveer fans are eager to see them together but sadly they have no projects lined up as of now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.