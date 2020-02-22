Karishma Tanna & Ranveer Singh's Throwback Picture Is Too Goofy To Miss; Check It Out

Karishma Tanna is a popular face in the entertainment industry. The former model turned actor has been in this industry for quite some time now. From being a television actress to a model and even an anchor, Tanna has grabbed every stage. She has also won over social media with her stunning photos. Out of her many photos, this throwback picture of Karishma with Ranveer Singh is too goofy to miss.

This throwback picture of Karishma Tanna with Ranveer Singh is too goofy to miss

Karishma Tanna's picture with Ranveer Singh goes back to the time when the two came together for the shoot of the Ching's secret ad. The chemistry between Karishma Tanna and Ranveer Singh was quite strong and fans wished to see the two in a film.

The two can be seen donning some great white outfits. They look just perfect together and Karishma added the BTS pictures to her social media handle as well. The Naagin actress has won hearts in the television world and has also taken to Bollywood with some great films like Sanju, Grand Masti, Gollu Aur Pappu, etc.

Karishma Tanna will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has spoken a lot about the show and is excited about the same. The upcoming season of the show has been shot in Bulgaria and fans are super excited. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality television series that has gained popularity over the years. The 10th season of the series will premiere on February 22, 2020.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has quite a few films waiting in his kitty. The actor is super busy with his upcoming films that include '83, Sooryavanshi, Takht and more. Tanna and Ranveer fans are eager to see them together but sadly they have no projects lined up as of now.

