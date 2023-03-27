It's Ram Charan Vs Mahesh Babu Vs Prabhas At Box Office On Sankranti 2024

Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Prabhas' films are expected to clash at the box office on Sankranti 2024. Mahesh Babu unveiled the poster of his untitled next with director Trivikram and confirmed the release date of the film. The actioner, which also co-stars Pooja Hegde, will hit the big screens on January 13.

Meanwhile, Prabhas starrer Project K, from director Nag Ashwin, has also been confirmed to release on January 12, a day before Mahesh Babu's film hits the theatres. The movie co-stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani and is said to be one of the most expensive films till date in Indian cinema.

Another major player in Sankranti 2024 race is Ram Charan, who is collaborating with Shankar for Game Changer. Co-starring Kiara Advani, the action-entertainer will all be released around the festival, as was revealed by the makers. If Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Prabhas' films indeed hit the big screens at the same time, the box office is expected to churn out huge numbers. In fact, it will also be interesting to witness which Telugu star emerges on top with maximum collections at the ticket window.

About Project K

Project K is a sc-fi film. Prabhas is working with some of the biggets names in the Indian film industry. It is said to have a huge budget and has been filming at a brisk pace. Project K will also be CGI-heavy with intensive post-production work being planned around it.

About SSMB28

A new poster reveal has raised anticipation around SSMB28. Mahesh Babu reunites him with director Trivikram Srinivas after a span of 12 years. They've earlier worked together on hit films like Athadu and Khaleja. The new poster has teased that Mahesh Babu's film will be a full-on action treat for the fans.

Ram Charan's Game Changer

Ram Charan is collaborating with Shankar for the upcoming film Game Changer. It co-stars Kiara Advani. It is rumoured to be a political-thriller. However, it may be that Ram Charan starrer opts out the Sankranti 2024 race since two big films are already releasing on the occasion. It is rumoured that Game Changer may release in March.