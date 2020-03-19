Sridevi's 'Mom' Co-star Sajal Aly Ties The Knot With Ahad Raza Mir In Abu Dhabi, Pics Here

Sajal Aly, who made her Bollywood debut with Ravi Udyawar’s Mom in which she played Sridevi’s daughter, got married to her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad Raza Mir in an intimate ceremony. The nikah took place last week at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi and was followed by a lavish dinner. Pictures of the three-day wedding festivities were shared online by the newlyweds, as well as their friends and family members.

Sharing a picture with Ahad, Sajal wrote, “Hello Mr. Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” He shared the same picture and captioned it, “Hello Mrs. Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” The couple also shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, which took place at the Emirates Palace Hotel. Congratulatory messages poured in from a number of Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane and Momal Sheikh.

