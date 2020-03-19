The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sridevi's 'Mom' Co-star Sajal Aly Ties The Knot With Ahad Raza Mir In Abu Dhabi, Pics Here

Bollywood News

Sajal Aly, who made her Bollywood debut with Ravi Udyawar’s Mom in which she played Sridevi’s daughter, got married to her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, who made her Bollywood debut with Ravi Udyawar’s Mom in which she played Sridevi’s daughter, got married to her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad Raza Mir in an intimate ceremony. The nikah took place last week at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi and was followed by a lavish dinner. Pictures of the three-day wedding festivities were shared online by the newlyweds, as well as their friends and family members.

READ: Janhvi Kapoor Styled Her Sarees Just The Way Her Mother Sridevi Did & These Pics Prove It

Sharing a picture with Ahad, Sajal wrote, “Hello Mr. Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” He shared the same picture and captioned it, “Hello Mrs. Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” The couple also shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, which took place at the Emirates Palace Hotel. Congratulatory messages poured in from a number of Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane and Momal Sheikh.

READ:  Janhvi Kapoor Remembers How Her Mom Sridevi Used To Make Her Feel Special On Her Birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI