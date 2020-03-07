Janhvi Kapoor Styled Her Sarees Just The Way Her Mother Sridevi Did & These Pics Prove It

Janhvi Kapoor has time and again been compared with her mother, late Sridevi. The two ladies not just have similar facial features but also have a style statement which looks similar.

Sridevi was a Bollywood actor who was liked for her beauty as well as skills. She had time and again proved her calibre with films like Chandni, Nagina and Sadma. She has won a number of prestigious awards including National award and even a Padma Shree. She is still considered as one of the finest actors that the Hindi film industry has witnessed. Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter, was seen in films like Dhadak and Ghost Stories. She will be seen in a number of big-budget films like Takht in 2020.

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday, which was on March 6, here is a look at instances when she styled a saree just the way her mother Sridevi used to.

When Janhvi Kapoor styled her sarees just the way Sridevi did

Here, Janhvi Kapoor has styled a printed saree just the way Sridevi did long back. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a pink floral saree while Sridevi was seen wearing a dark blue floral saree. Both Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor can also be seen wearing silver coloured earrings. Their makeup has been left light with proper eyeliner.

Here, both Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi can be seen wearing an off-white saree. Both the sarees have similar coloured borders which make the attire look elegant. They are both wearing heavy earrings which adds the beauty to the look. The only difference seen is in the blouse of the saree. Sridevi is wearing a contrasting blouse while Janhvi Kapoor is wearing a matching one.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen pulling off the classic Sridevi style here. She is wearing a heavy saree which has golden work all over it. She can also be seen wearing a an olive green blouse. Both of them are wearing heavy neckpieces with the look. Their makeup has also been kept similar with nude lipstick and proper eyeliner.

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi pulled off a red saree look on the red carpet. Both of them were seen wearing red saree with a sleeveless red blouse. The difference comes in the way they have accessories their look and done their hair.

Image Courtesy: Sridevi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

