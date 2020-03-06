Janhvi Kapoor Remembers How Her Mom Sridevi Used To Make Her Feel Special On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 23rd birthday today. The Dhadak actor who lost her mother, actor Sridevi two years ago reminisced how her mother used to celebrate her birthday. While talking to a popular news daily, she stated that her mother made her birthday special by doing small things for her. She also spoke about how she prioritises smaller things over materialistic things. Check out what Janhvi had to say as she reminisces Sridevi and her memories on her birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration

Janhvi Kapoor while talking to a daily tabloid stated that her parents would decorate her room with balloons and that her mom would make her feel pampered. She said that their conversations on the couch and the cake cutting would make her feel special. However, she added that her father Boney Kapoor makes her feel pampered everyday till date.

ALSO READ: Sridevi Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, And Others Remember The Late Actor

While talking about the comparisons that the audiences make between Janhvi Kapoor and her mother Sridevi, she feels that people need to understand that she is different than her mother. She even stated that she wouldn’t want to star in any of the movies that are a remake of her mother’s films.

The Dhadak actor told a popular tabloid that she doesn’t think that anyone can recreate the kind of magic that her mother created with her films. She also believes that one’s someone has done such a good job with the film, remaking the film doesn’t feel right to her. She added that there is a section the society who look at her like she is Sridevi, while there are some who could differentiate her from her mother post-Dhadak. However, the young actor feels that once more of her work comes out, people will be able to accept her for who she is.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Misses Sridevi; Shares A Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday

In the video which was taken a day prior to her birthday, she is seen getting out of a car and making her way inside a building. Janhvi Kapoor was greeted by the paparazzi as they wished her on her birthday. Smiling brightly, the actor said a sweet thank you to the waiting cameramen. When the paparazzi persuaded her to take stand for a picture, she made a brief pause before walking away. One of the paparazzi told her that they are wishing her before her birthday, to which she smiled kindly.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Post On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary; Read

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Attend Sridevi's Prayer Meet In Chennai, Thala Ajith Also Present

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.