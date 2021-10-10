SS Rajamouli Birthday: Kangana Ranaut Wishes 'RRR' Director, Calls Him 'biggest Filmmaker'

SS Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated directors of the Indian film industry. Known for his clear and sharp vision of filmmaking, the director has often amazed the audience with his storytelling and impeccable skills of direction. As he rang into his 48th birthday, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut wished him on his special day with a short but heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Rajamouli on his birthday. The Queen actor called Rajamouli the "biggest filmmaker" in her wish. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the biggest filmmaker in the country." Kangana also added a gif of Happy Birthday in the story.

SS Rajamouli's filmmaking career

SS Rajamouli had a long filmmaking career before winning several accolades for his highest-grossing franchise Bahubali. The director began his career by helming Telugu soap operas on ETV. His debut directorial film was 2001's Student No. 1, starring Jr. NTR. He went on to direct several projects, including Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi and a film with Mohanlal. The director's breakthrough came with the 2006 film Vikramarkudu, which was later made in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore. The film was also made in Tamil and Kannada. In 2009, Rajamouli directed the fantasy-action film Magadheera, starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film came out to be the highest-grossing Telugu film. The film also won National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Rajamouli's Bahubali franchise and upcoming movies

The Bahubali franchise is one of the highest-grossing franchises in India. In 2015, Rajamouli directed Bahubali: The beginning, starring Prabhas. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in India. It was also nominated for the 42nd Saturn Awards of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films in LA, USA. It was also screened at the Open Cinema Stand of Busan International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival and more. Bahubali: The Conclusion came out to be the highest-grossing Indian film. The movie also won the American Saturn Award for Best International Film. The ace director is not gearing up for the release of his upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It is one of the most expensive Indian films. He also has an upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, whose production is expected to begin in 2022.

Image: PTI & Twitter/@rajamouli_fc