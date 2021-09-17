Jr NTR's Directors Rajamouli & Koratala Siva Star On 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'

The wait for RRR has been growing since its announcement, with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli bringing together a star-studded cast and another period action magnum opus. The wait is only set to grow further as the makers recently announced that the film will be releasing only once the theatres re-open fully amid the COVID-19 restrictions. However, before RRR, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are all set to be seen together.

Till the big screens resume in a full-fledged manner, fans of one of the protagonists, Jr NTR, only have the option to see their favourite star on the small screen. The actor is currently hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Who Wants to be Millionaire? popular in India for the Hindi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Not just Rajamouli, another director Koratala Siva, who is also set to work with the 38-year-old, is also a part of the show.

SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva to star in Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

A video of Rajamouli, who has worked with Jr NTR in Student No 1, Simhadri, and Yamadonga, being snapped at Annapurna Studios had surfaced in Hyderabad a few days ago. The director was seen leaving his car and then heading towards the studio. Netizens were then unsure if the filmmaker had shot for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu or he was present for the dubbing of RRR.

However, now it has been confirmed that the appearance was for the game show. A promo of the special episode where Jr NTR introduces him and Koratala Siva as 'friends' has surfaced. The directors could be seen saying terms like 'cut', 'action' to baffle the host.

Directors Both #Rajamouli garu & #KoratalaSiva garu as celebrity special guests will be appearing in Single Episode 🔥🥁



tarak Anna asking about #RRRMovie & #Acharya movie updates 💥.



Today #EMK 2 episodes shoot done. #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu pic.twitter.com/69zvyUa7xb — 𝑅𝒶𝒻𝒾𝓆 𝒯𝒶𝓇𝒶𝓀 (@RafiqUKD) September 16, 2021

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva are set to work together again after five years since Janatha Garage.

The show's latest season had kicked off after four years on August 22. The premiere had featured another RRR star Ram Charan, who won Rs 25 lakh on the show.

Meanwhile, RRR, which had been scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, won't see the light of the day anytime soon. The makers shared that the movie, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others, will hit theatres at the 'earliest possible date' after theatres re-open.