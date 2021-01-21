SSR Birth Anniversary: Priyanka Singh Calls Brother Sushant Her 'alter Ego' And 'pride'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, sister Priyanka Singh celebrated the late actor's legacy by sharing photographs, memories and moments from his life — all combined in a video montage. In an emotional note, Priyanka called Sushant her 'alter ego', her 'sunshine' and her 'pride'.

Priyanka wrote, "From this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it’s meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement. In the past, whenever you left, you came back again and again; This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!!"

"But somehow I can’t hear you back... I pray, I entreat, Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must,

B’coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear, The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear! Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again, b’ coz there’s so much to tell you I can hardly refrain;

I know it all sounds stupid, Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now... In total desperation,

your Sona di! Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!!," Priyanka further wrote.

Priyanka Singh's husband Siddharth Tanwar also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture where both of them are playing guitar.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 last year. There has been a lot of buzz going around about the circumstances that led to his death. He had worked in several hit films and his acting has been praised by many. The last film he worked in before his tragic death was Dil Bechara.

