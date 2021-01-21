Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday: Sister Shweta Posts Rare Childhood Picture Of Late Actor

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput sent the entertainment world and his fans into shock. The suddenness of his passing created a lot of storm on social media, with various kinds of news about his death emerging. Many of his fans raised their voice against big names in the film industry and demanded justice for him as well. Among many of those voices was Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been posting actively about him on her social media. She has now posted a rare and unseen picture of her late brother on her Instagram – have a look at it.

Shweta Singh Kirti posts rare photo of Sushant

January 21 happens to be the first birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput after his death last year. Fans all across the world have been remembering the late actor and paying tributes to him as well. On this occasion, Shweta Singh Kirti, who is the sister of Sushant, has posted an unseen photo of Sushant when he was just a toddler. Holding a baby Sushant in her arms was his mother, and the actor had a smile on his face. She wrote in the caption, “This smile can melt every heart â¤ï¸ Happy #SushantDay”.

Shweta has been posting about his late brother religiously and has openly talked about how she misses him and the stress that she has gone through since he passed. Along with this photo, she also uploaded another post which has a collage of pictures of the actor with his family members. She wrote in the caption of that post, “Love you Bhai â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay”. Loyal fans of the actor immediately started sending their love and wishes in the comments section of the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 last year. There has been a lot of buzz going around about the circumstances that led to his death. He had worked in several hit films and his acting has been praised by many. The last film he worked in before his tragic death was Dil Bechara.

