Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collection Reaches Number One Spot In Its First Weekend

Star Wars is among the top-rated franchises around the globe. A new film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has recently released in theatres. Being one of the biggest franchise, the film was expected to bring big numbers. The Rise of Skywalker is said to be the third and final instalment to the latest Star Wars trilogy and The Skywalker Saga. The movie received mix reviews from the audiences. Read to know its weekend collection.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker weekend collection (Domestic)

Day Wise

Friday - $90,000,000

Saturday - $47,500,000

Sunday - $38,000,000

Total collection - $175,500,000

The movie has opened on the number one spot defeating, Jumanji: The Next Level, which was holding the place. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reportedly brought $198,000,000 from the international market. With that, the worldwide collection of the film stands at $373,500,000 (about ₹2,657 crores) in its opening weekend. The collection would be amazing for many other films but it is below projections for a Star Wars movie. As compared to its previous releases, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which earned $529 million (about ₹3,764 crores) and $451 million (about ₹3,209 crores) on their respective opening weekends, released in the same month. Although, The Force Awakens had a huge hype due to release after several years.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has low critics review. It has around 57 per cent on popular site Rotten Tomatoes, which means that it is rotten according to the site. However, the audience score for the film on the same site is 86 per cent.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences. It is a multi-starrer film directed by J.J. Abrams.

