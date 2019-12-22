'Rise Of Skywalker' Worst Star Wars Movie, Says Jake Cannavale

Jake Cannavale who plays the character of Toro Calican in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian made it evident that he hated the latest and third entrant in the Skywalker saga The Rise of Skywalker. In a story that he posted on his Instagram handle, Cannavale said that since he was a part of the Star Wars universe, he couldn't speak badly about Episode IX. However, he said that the Rise of Skywalker was the worst movie in the trilogy, calling it an utter failure.

Cannavale said that the Rise of Skywalker was a very bad movie than The Last Jedi and the Phantom Menace combined. He further added that he would feel depressed if he was a part of the final instalment of the trilogy. The Rise of Skywalker has been subject to mixed reviews and has a 57 per cent review on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the lowest-ranked movies in the franchise. The second instalment in the Skywalker saga The Last Jedi sits at a 91 per cent rating in Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans happy to see the connection

Fans were reportedly happy to see a visible connection of The Mandalorian and the brand new Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Though fans were expecting Baby Yoda to pop-up as a surprise in the latest Star Wars film, the makers managed to put in a subtle connecting link to both the Star Wars properties.

The 9th episode of the Star Wars saga might have left ardent fans in a divisive argument but it evidently managed to show some of the best uses of the force. Both Rey and Ben Solo were seen using the force in creative ways throughout the film which evidently was not seen before. Both the pivotal characters were seen using the force to heal their injuries, even the one which looked fatal.

Rey explained earlier in the film how she used the power of her force to heal a wounded sand serpent. It was then explained that the bearer of the force had to transfer a part of their essence in order to heal someone. Later during the battle on the ruins of the second Death Star, Rey was seen healing Kylo Ren using her force from a Lightsaber wound.

Though this concept of using the force to heal someone is introduced in the last film of the Star Wars saga, it was being hinted at majorly in The Mandalorian. The Child or Baby Yoda is seen trying to fix Mando's wounds using his force ever since the second episode. Only in the seventh episode, the persistent character of Baby Yoda succeeded in healing someone using his force.

