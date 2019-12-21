Star Wars' Unforgettable Lines To Quote Around Fellow SW Nerds

Star Wars is an American epic fictional space opera media franchise created by George Lucas which began with the eponymous 1977 film and soon became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. The franchise has been expanded into various films and other media including television series, video games and even novels. Star Wars is the story of triumph over evil, of a hero's tragic fall and eventual redemption which has become a part of the Star Wars culture.

Here is a look at the most epic quotes from the Star Wars series

1. “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” — Leia Organa

Carrie Fisher and George Lucas immortalized Princess Leia with this line. The line has been referenced and quoted throughout the pop culture. Fisher herself famously parodied this line in her Emmy-nominated guest appearance on the sitcom.

2. "The Force will be with you. Always." — Obi-Wan Kenobi

This line is old Ben's final words to Luke before being cut down by Darth Vader. He repeated them immediately after the film's climactic space battle. The line has been widely used even today.

3. “No. I am your father.” — Darth Vader

The Empire Strikes Back's climactic twist is the main focus of the original trilogy's legacy. The scene between Luke and his father will always remain etched in fans' memory.

4. “The Force runs strong in your family. Pass on what you have learned.” — Yoda

These are some of the last words spoken by Yoda. They were the answering questions and this line also said to be opening the door to others at the same time.

5. “You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” — Shmi Skywalker

Shmi Skywalker's attack is known to have great mythic significance. The image of the binary suns setting recalled the finest shot in A New Hope with Luke looking to the horizon.

