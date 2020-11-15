'Still Feel Like You've Gone For A Long Shoot': Babil, Sutapa Sikdar Remember Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil remembered the late actor on Diwali. Sharing a throwback picture of Irrfan, Sutapa wrote, "Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone.irrfan. may you shine upon them always from the world of stars#Happychildren’sday#happydiwali." [sic]

Replying to the post, Babil wrote, "Hahahah I love how he’s looking at the menu like..." To this, Sutapa wrote, "The only word he knew and taught every Gora in US when he was like six months was khana you remember. Kana they said the moment they saw him." [sic]

Meanwhile, Babil wrote, "Rooh bankar milunga usko aasma mein kahin, pyar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jata. I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again," [sic]

Not too long ago, Babil also uploaded an entire video of Irrfan walking with his wife down a street. As per the video, one could assume that it was taken from the sets of Angrezi Medium. The attire of Irrfan and the set location proved that the video was filmed on the sets of that movie. Since it had been a while, people were delighted to watch Irrfan in the video and expressed their joy to watch him and his wife enjoying their happy moments.

