Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan With Nostalgic Photo, Captions It "2 Man Squad"

Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture of himself with his father Irrfan Khan. Babil has often shared unseen images of Irrfan on his timeline, which have been a delight for fans of the actor. Similarly, Babil Khan's Instagram saw another unseen picture of Irrfan Khan which was loved by fans and made them remember him since his passing away.

Babil Khan poses with father Irrfan

Also Read | Fans Remember Irrfan Khan As Syska Group Ropes In Rajkummar Rao As New Face Of Brand

Babil Khan's photos on social media have always been loved by several fans as they get to peek into the life of Irrfan from the time he was alive. Today, Babil shared an image where he and Irrfan can be seen standing at the edge of a vessel as they stare into the sea. The picture made a lot of fans reminisce the actor and his work. They remembered Irrfan in a special way and thanked Babil for sharing the photograph. Upon sharing the photograph, Babil Khan's Instagram caption read as a two-man squad. Thus implying that he indeed had a good bond with his father and that they were like a team.

Also Read | Babil Khan Recalls 'funny' Memory Of Irrfan Khan; Says 'love The Way You Shake My Soul'

In a similar fashion, Babil Khan's photos on Instagram have seen several glimpses of Irrfan Khan. The actor often shares pictures and videos from very private moments that his father and his family shared with each other. Thus the pictures often take fans down memory lane when Irrfan was still alive. Fans continue praising his work and remember him as a great actor. People have showered love towards Babil Khan's father Irrfan for all the years he invested through his work in cinema.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan & Sutapa Sikdar Sing Mera Saaya In This 'wholesome' Video Shared By Babil Khan

Not too long ago, Babil also uploaded an entire video of Irrfan walking with his wife down a street. As per the video, one could assume that it was taken from the sets of Angrezi Medium. The attire of Irrfan and the set location proved that the video was filmed on the sets of that movie. Since it had been a while, people were delighted to watch Irrfan in the video and expressed their joy to watch him and his wife enjoying their happy moments.

Also Read | Babil Khan Shares A Funny Story About How He Played For A Crowd In Gangtok

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.