Stuck In California, Actor Soundarya Sharma Seeks MEA's Help To Return Home

Actor Soundarya Sharma in an interview with a leading daily revealed that she has been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation as she is stuck in the USA amid ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Revealing the details, Soundarya said that her heart goes out to more than 400 students and other fellow Indians who are stuck in the US without any resources or housing facilities. She said she has approached the authorities in India but hasn't received any positive response yet.

Requesting the Indian embassy and MEA for assisting those in need, Soundarya hopes that there is an arrangement made to evacuate her and others back to India. Soundarya was visiting Los Angeles for an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Parineeti Chopra announces 'much needed detox' from social media; Read post

All 50 states under the Presidential disaster declaration

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Wyoming on April 12 which implies that all 50 states will be under such declaration “for the first time in history”. According to White House Press Secretary, Judd Deere, a US President has never before declared a major disaster in all its states at once. Donald Trump not only tweeted about the move himself but also said that the country is "winning" against the "war with the invisible enemy".

The US surpassed the COVID-19 death toll of Italy which is also one of the hardest-hit countries of the pandemic outside China, where it originated. The nationwide number of casualties in the US hiked from 10,000 to more than 20,000 in reportedly just five days. The total cases in the US have reached 579,005 and total deaths are 22,252.

COVID-19: Pak-origin actor Kumail Nanjiani takes dig at Trump over 'reopening of economy'

(Photo: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.