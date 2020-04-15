COVID-19: Pak-origin Actor Kumail Nanjiani Takes Dig At Trump Over 'reopening Of Economy'

It is not unusual to see Hollywood celebrities expressing their displeasure about the United States of America President Donald Trump or his decisions. Robert De Niro and many other stars have not minced their words in hitting out at the leader. Pakistan-origin American actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani also joined the list of stars amid the handling of the COVID-19 situation, among the most affected countries in the world.

Nanjiani, without naming Trump, took a dig at POTUS, after reports of the USA planning a ‘phased reopening’ of the economy amid the COVID-19 scare. The Big Sick actor questioned the lack of concrete steps to ensure the safety of the citizens amid the pandemic.

Here’s the post

Why do we constantly hear about "reopening the economy" and nothing about concrete steps being taken to ensure safety when that happens? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 14, 2020

Reports have claimed that the Trump government is planning a ‘phased reopening’ of the economy, as per a draft administrative plan. The draft has been reportedly prepared in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of the measures being planned, as per the draft, are the relaxation of stay at home norms at some of the locations under lesser threat of virus transmission, a decision that will be left with the States and localities, increasing testing to identify infected persons, an emergency funding for the health workers, and retightening of social distancing norms in areas that worsen.

Though Kumail's reaction came before the announcement of US stopping aid to the World Health Organisation over the COVID-19 situation, many other stars also took a swipe at Donald Trump for the decision.

Meanwhile, over six lakh cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the USA, while over 25,000 deaths have been reported.

