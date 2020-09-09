Subramanian Swamy Schools Uddhav Govt Over Kangana Ranaut; Athawale Offers Security Too

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's IT cell filed a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut seeking an FIR under 'charges of sedition' for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sena’s Thane legislator Pratap Sarnaik also called for a case of sedition to be registered against Ranaut. Reacting to this, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy questioned the Maharashtra Government that "on what basis does it want Kangana to be booked on the charge of Sedition?''

'...wholly inapplicable to Kangana'

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy further asked, "Which sections of which act has been invoked.?" Then, he said that according to his knowledge, "the only section is of IPC 124A which is wholly inapplicable to Kangana for whatever she has done or spoken."

On what basis does Maharashtra Governments wants Kangana to be booked on charge of Sedition? Which Sections of which Act has been invoked. According to my knowledge the only Section is of IPC 124A which is wholly inapplicable to Kangana for whatever she has done or spoken. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 8, 2020

Last week, Kangana Ranaut’s comments about Mumbai and the city’s police force sparked a political row, with Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh saying “she has no right to stay in Mumbai”. The controversy erupted after Ranaut tweeted that Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had issued an “open threat” to her to not return to the city if she had no faith in the Mumbai Police.

Kangana to arrive in Mumbai on September 9

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut also used a cuss word against the Manikarnika actor. The latter has been granted Y-grade security by the Centre. NCW has also stepped in and NCW chief Rekha Sharma has demanded protection for the actor. Kangana who is currently in Himachal Pradesh has announced that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. Taking to Twitter, Kangana then said that she has decided to return as many people are threatening her to not come back to Mumbai.

READ | In NEET-JEE row, Subramanian Swamy says 'almost impossible to ask SC to reverse order'

READ | 'Postpone NEET if classes won't start till 2021 amid COVID crisis,' says Subramanian Swamy

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, however, said that Republican Party of India (RPI) will provide security to Ranaut. “Everyone is entitled to air their views and stay in any part of the country. It is wrong on the part of Sena to threaten her. My RPI activists will offer her protection,” said Athawale. Kangana has in the past two months slammed Mumbai Police for their sham investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case and has shared explosive details on Bollywood's drug nexus in her interview to Republic TV.

READ | Subramanian Swamy questions EAM Jaishankar's scheduled meeting with Chinese FM in Moscow

READ | Subramanian Swamy attacks 'rogue' BJP IT cell; seeks sacking of 'one Malviya character'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.