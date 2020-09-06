In NEET-JEE Row, Subramanian Swamy Says 'almost Impossible To Ask SC To Reverse Order'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday expressed his disappointment over the NEET and JEE exam row, opining that things could have been different if people had approached him first. Swamy also spoke about how some Chief Ministers stayed out of the row, adding that they too could have come forward to take a stand against the exam schedule. The senior leader stated that it was now 'almost impossible' to ask the SC to reverse its earlier judgement on the exams.

: I wish you people had come to me first. I am also disappointed that none of the CMs who could have taken stand of no test before Mid November but did not. PM did not answer my phone call. Asking the SC to reverse their earlier judgment is almost impossible — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 6, 2020

Publish state-wise percentage of students taking exams: Swamy

Earlier Swamy demanded that the Ministry of Education must officially publish the state-wise percentage of students who took the JEE exam. Swamy, who was against the exams being held, said it will help in administering the NEET exams scheduled. Citing the reason for his demand, Dr Swamy said, "This demand is because the Ministry publicised the % who downloaded the admission entry pass. Thereafter PM must take a call." This comes after it emerged that a large section of students had refrained from taking the exam despite having registered for it.

Ministry of Education must officially publish by States the % of students who took the JEE exam, which exam is simpler to administer than next week NEET. This demand is because the Ministry publicised the % who down loaded the admission entry pass. Thereafter PM must take a call — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 3, 2020

SC refuses to hear review petition

Meanwhile, the SC on August 4, refused to hear the review petition challenging the decision to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The review plea was filed by West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Civil Supplies Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab Labour Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

The petition complained that the court order had failed to secure the safety, security, and right to life of students appearing for the JEE and NEET exams. Moreover, it contended that the SC had ignored the logistical difficulties in conducting the exams on the scheduled dates. While the JEE Main exam has commenced on September 1, the NEET examination will take place on September 13.

