Subramanian Swamy Attacks 'rogue' BJP IT Cell; Seeks Sacking Of 'one Malviya Character'

In an unexpected development, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Monday claimed that the BJP IT cell has "gone rogue." He claimed that some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on him. The BJP leader warned that if his "angered followers" make counter personal attacks, then he cannot be held responsible just as the BJP cannot be held responsible for "the rogue IT cell of the party."

'The BJP IT cell has gone rogue'

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

In another tweet, Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he is ignoring the personal attacks, demanding that the BJP must sack them. "One Malaviya (BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya) character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

: I am ignoring but BJP must sack them. One Malaviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

Amit Malviya has not yet reacted to Dr Swamy's accusations. This comes amid Subramanian's Swamy's constant efforts in urging the government to postpone JEE and NEET exams due to rising cases of Coronavirus.

On August 31, Dr Swamy had warned going ahead with JEE and NEET could lead to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and result in India overtaking the US as the country with most infections. He also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting the same and also tried calling at his residence.

