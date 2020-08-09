'The Success Is Mine & Others Are...': Tiger's Mother Ayesha Has A Message For His Haters

Amid the ongoing nepotism debate going on in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, many took dig at Tiger Shroff. The actor's mother Ayesha Shroff on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and shared a strong message for all her son's haters.

Sharing a picture of Tiger from 'Baaghi', the caption said, "The success is mine but others are jealous. The hard work is mine but others get exhausted." Director Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira dropped a 'clapping hands' emoji. The post was also like Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff.

On the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Verma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. the movie was directed by Ahmed Khan and it was the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie performed well at the box office before the theatres were shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Actor Tiger Shroff has a number of interesting projects lined up his way. The actor will next be seen in Rambo, which is said to be helmed by Siddharth Anand who directed Tiger Shroff starrer War as well. His upcoming venture also includes Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. For this film, Tiger Shroff had received the best debut of the year award. Heropanti 2 will reunite the actor with filmmaker Ahmed Khan for the third time.

