Tiger Shroff's Latest Uncaptioned Photo Makes Fan Say 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai'

Tiger Shroff is very active on his social media accounts and keeps his fans updated with his life. The actor recently posted a picture of himself without a caption. However, the pic grabbed attention from his fans who soon flooded the picture with their reactions.

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram photo

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up, it got flooded with fan reactions. Several fans expressed how much they loved Tiger Shroff and admired him. Several other fans wrote that Tiger Shroff’s fitness inspires them. There were many other fans who showered the actor with love and warm regards. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Fan says "Tiger abhi zinda he"

But there was a fan whose comment grabbed eye balls. He left a particularly interesting comment which was both a title and dialogue of a popular action film. The fan wrote in the comments sections, “Tiger zina he abhi (sic)”. (Translates to: Tiger is still alive.) Check out the comment below.

On another note, Tiger Shroff had previously posted a clip from the sets of one of his films. In the clip, the actor was seen performing a stunt with a stuntman. Tiger appreciated the works of fighters and stuntmen all over the world and dedicated the post to them. He wrote in his caption, "He waited for me to wind up my kick while he stood there on fire, took the kick and reacted perfectly falling onto his mark in the water. Highest respects for our fighters and stuntmen all over the world." Check it out below.

On the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. the movie was directed by Ahmed Khan and it was the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie performed well at the box office before the theatres were shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Actor Tiger Shroff has a number of interesting projects lined up his way. The actor will next be seen in Rambo, which is said to be helmed by Siddharth Anand who directed Tiger Shroff starrer War as well. His upcoming venture also includes Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. For this film, Tiger Shroff had received the best debut of the year award. Heropanti 2 will reunite the actor with filmmaker Ahmed Khan for the third time.

All images taken from Tiger Shroff's Instagram

