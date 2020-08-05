Tiger Shroff Appeals For A COVID-19 Recovered Patient With A+ Plasma For A Friend; See

Tiger Shroff recently appealed for someone with an A+ blood group on his Instagram story for a friend's grandfather. The actor could be seen sharing this plea from his fans along with his friends from the industry for his friends. The Baaghi 3 actor took to his Instagram story to share this urgent appeal wherein he is seen asking everyone if they are aware of any person who has recovered from COVID-19 and has a blood type of A+ or A-.

Tiger Shroff appeals for A+ plasma for a friend's grandfather

The Heropanti actor further states that his friend is in the urgent need for anyone having an A+ plasma for the latter's grandfather. The actor also stressed upon the urgency of the situation that his friend needs the plasma immediately for his grandfather who is presumably battling the novel coronavirus. He then goes on to tag his friend Shivaans Doshii on behalf of whom he had shared the message. Take a look at the post shared by the actor on his Instagram story.

Tiger Shroff expressed his love for his fans

Meanwhile, the actor was recently full of gratitude towards his fans. He had a beautiful message for his fans which he shared from his Twitter handle. The actor who calls his fans, 'Tigerians' fondly, went on to thank them for all their constant love and support. He further thanked them for being the 'fuel to his fire and the wind beneath his wings.' The Student Of The Year 2 actor also stated that he cannot wait to see all of them again soon. Take a look at his tweet.

Thank you tigerians for your constant love and support. Nothing you guys do goes unnoticed. Thanks for always being the fuel to my fire and the wind beneath my wings. Cant wait to see u all again lots of love always. â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ðŸ¤— — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 26, 2020

On the work front, he was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The action flick was directed by Ahmed Khan and it was the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie performed well at the box office before the theatres went on to be shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The War actor has a number of interesting projects lined up his way. The actor will next be seen in the film, Rambo, which is said to be helmed by Siddharth Anand who directed his film War as well. His upcoming venture also includes Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. For this film, Tiger Shroff had also received the best debut of the year award. Heropanti 2 will reunite the actor with filmmaker Ahmed Khan for the third time and he had also unveiled the first look of the movie recently.

