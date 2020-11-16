Last Updated:

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Lashes Out At A Telecom Company; Calls Their Service 'pathetic'

Criticising their 'pathetic' service, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote that the telecom company should start a roadside business instead. Read full story here —

Chetna Kapoor
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lashed out at a telecom company for not solving her broadband service problem. 'Atrocious, no accountability', she wrote as she was struggling with the Internet on Diwali evening.

Criticising their 'pathetic' service, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote that the telecom company should start a roadside business instead. "Stop fooling your customers', she wrote. The company indeed replied to Suchitra and wrote that they were experiencing 'an unplanned outage' and were trying to fix the problem but Suchitra held on to her point and slammed their services.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi takes dig at 'screamers of patriarchy' over Rhea's bail update

On the professional front, Suchitra recently launched her new play by Drama Queen Entertainment  —The Queen of Drama. The play is based on her novel Drama Queen and will be live on November 27 at Chowdiah Hall, Bangalore 8 pm.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Kangana exposing B'wood's drug syndicate: 'Stay safe girl'

 

 

