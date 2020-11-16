Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Lashes Out At A Telecom Company; Calls Their Service 'pathetic'

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lashed out at a telecom company for not solving her broadband service problem. 'Atrocious, no accountability', she wrote as she was struggling with the Internet on Diwali evening.

Criticising their 'pathetic' service, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote that the telecom company should start a roadside business instead. "Stop fooling your customers', she wrote. The company indeed replied to Suchitra and wrote that they were experiencing 'an unplanned outage' and were trying to fix the problem but Suchitra held on to her point and slammed their services.

@airtelindia ur broadband service is truly awful. ATROCIOUS. NO ACCOUNTABILTY. No internet all over again within a week that too on diwali night. SHAME. Time to port to another service provider uff! #airtel is terrible 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 13, 2020

SORRY @airtelindia

@Airtel_Presence but been hearing ur pathetic excuses for months now. Time for u to bow out of the telecom sector alltogether & stop fooling ur customers. Time for a refund. #airtel is THE PITS!!! https://t.co/SNnIYB8dbb — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 13, 2020

#Airtel broadband is still down . Almosr 24 hrs now. AWFUL Service. AIRTEL shld get off telecom .& start a roadside bhelpuri business. Jab mood aaya banaaya .mood nahin Tho food nahin. Uff.

Whats the best sevice to port to? Can a rep from #jio please contact me https://t.co/SNnIYB8dbb — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 14, 2020

#Airtel needs their licence reexamined/revoked. They do not deserve a place in the national telecom sector with their current level of pathetic service https://t.co/mRU1zNadbJ — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 15, 2020

On the professional front, Suchitra recently launched her new play by Drama Queen Entertainment —The Queen of Drama. The play is based on her novel Drama Queen and will be live on November 27 at Chowdiah Hall, Bangalore 8 pm.

Happy to launch Drama Queen Entertainment and my NEW play *The Queen of Drama* (based on my novel #DramaQueen) 27th Nov at Chowdiah Hall #Bangalore 8 pm. Due to #Covid_19 seating is limited to 200 only in a 1000 capacity hall. Tkts on @bookmyshow https://t.co/XPhXWH63Pi pic.twitter.com/bOUs7SGbFt — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 11, 2020

