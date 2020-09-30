Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Takes Dig At 'screamers Of Patriarchy' Over Rhea's Bail Update

Matters have gone from bad to worse for Rhea Chakraborthy since Sushant Singh Rajput’s family accused her of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, among others. Not just was she grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, her alleged involvement with a drug cartel proved too costly for her as the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her. Now, as the court reserved the verdict on her bail plea, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took a dig at the Bollywood stars who had come out in the actor’s support with the statement about ‘patriarchy.’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi takes dig at stars over Rhea’s case

In the latest update, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on the bail pleas of Rhea, her brother Showik and other co-accused on Tuesday as the NCB asserted its stand on their involvement with a drug cartel. Responding to a news report on it, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asked why the ‘screamers of patriarchy’ had been silent?

The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star reference was to the ‘roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you” statement, a caption on Rhea Chakraborty’s top on the day of her arrest, that had been posted by Bollywood stars. Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar and many other stars had posted this to support Rhea when she had been arrested on September 8.

Rhea Chakraborty’s custody had been extended till October 6 by 14 days from the initial date of custody till September 22. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on her bail plea and that of her brother Showik and other co-accused. The NCB strongly opposed her bail plea, and asserted that she and the others were a part of a drug cartel.

"If young people go on consuming drugs then who will look after our country. This episode should serve as a lesson to all", the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, on behalf of the NCB, told the court.

"I agree there should be sympathy for the youth. But those who are involved in this (drugs consumption, manufacture, procurement etc) must be punished, considering the overall case and circumstances, I would submit that this drug abuse has to be controlled in the country, in all sectors whether college, schools, or, Bollywood," the ASG continued.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also questioned actresses like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, among others in the investigation of the Bollywood-drug cartel links. Arrest of Executive producer Kshitij Prasad and case against actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been among the other highlights of the probe. ‘Bigger names’ are set to come out, as per sources.

