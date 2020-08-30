Suchitra Krishnamoorthi On Kangana Exposing B'wood's Drug Syndicate: 'Stay Safe Girl'

'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to share a message for the 'Queen' actor after watching her interview with Republic TV, where Kangana exposed the drug mafia syndicate amid Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Suchitra wrote, "watching u speak up on TV. Bravo. Stay safe girl. God bless" with a heart emoji.

In the following tweet, Suchitra added, "I do hope #CBI retakes cognizanse into #jiahkhan case too in lieu of development of #SSR murder . So many connecting dots... Watching @KanganaTeam @KanganaOffical interview right now gave me strange goosebumps. Phew!" [sic]

Truth needs the nations support. Truth needs the support of law. Truth needs the support of peoples conscience - a conscience thats currently buried in fear & opportunism 🙏 https://t.co/QZGB0bX09G — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 29, 2020

Kangana Ranaut reveals mother keeps fast for her to get married; cries after interview

Kangana speaks on Bollywood-drugs link

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut called the film industry a ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She claimed '99 percent of Bollywood stars' were involved in this.

“At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she stated.

Kangana also stated that Bollywood stars consumed drugs like water and that she had seen how vulgar this had got. "Many young actors, my age, they individually snort drugs and do shows. Dealers are the same. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties," she said.

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab to all those well wishers who want me to suffer silently, who ignored Sushant’s complains of bullying and harassment are telling me that it’s not about me, please Keep your mouth SHUT. https://t.co/VKESELzrEv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 29, 2020

'More scared of Mumbai Police than movie mafia': Kangana prefers Central protection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.