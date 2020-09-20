Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Praises Lokhande, Shekhar Suman For Taking Stand In SSR Death Case

Suchitra Krishnamoorti took to her Twitter handle to laud the efforts of Shekhar Suman, Ankita Lokhande, and Kangana Ranaut in fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Coming out in Kangana's support, Suchitra hit back at Tajdar Amrohi who lashed out at 'Manikarnika' actor.

Responding to Amrohi's allegations against Kangana, Krishnamoorthi wrote, "whoaa. Pls take legal action. Whats stopping u. And before u call a a woman illliterate pls clarify ur own qualifications. #NaseeruddinShah called her half literate too but is now totally silent after drug probe started. Haha i wonder y." [sic]

and god bless u #AnkitaLokhande . Its takes courage & character to stand up for the truth against all odds 🙏❤ #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian #justiceforindia — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 19, 2020

I have had the pleasure & honour of working with #Indias finest actors. Never been prouder of a colleague as i am of @shekharsuman7 my #ekhaan costar in theatre Integrity is gold. May the force be with u Shekhar🙏 #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 19, 2020

Suchitra, who has been following the case for a while now, wrote, "When so many are silent to protect a few ...

1. They are scared.

2. They are sold

3. They are morally bankrupt

May truth and justice prevail. #justiceforSSR #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Even after three months, there has been no closure to the case, as CBI, ED, and NCB probe various angles of the case. His actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the case, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

