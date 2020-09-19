Sushant Singh Rajput's family has best reaction to video of his wax statue being created

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been seeking a Madame Tussauds wax statue for the late star. While the petition has been gathering momentum and has received an acknowledgement from the museum, another wax statue of his is making headlines. A sculptor from West Bengal has paid a fitting tribute to the Chhichhore star by bringing SSR to life with a wax statue.

Sushant’s family gives thumbs up to wax statue

West Bengal: Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol has created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." pic.twitter.com/H9DxEDwcbN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Pictures of Sushant’s wax statue created by Asansol-based Suknto Roy have been going viral. He had then stated that he had created it for his own museum, but was willing to make another if the family asks him to. Now, the family has finally reacted and are overwhelmed with the tribute.

The official Twitter handle of the family represented by the United for Sushant Singh Rajput account wrote that he looked ‘full of life’ even in wax. They conveyed their gratitude to the artist for his effort.

Even in wax, our #SSR looks so full of life. Thank you for the effort. pic.twitter.com/Lt55QQcsW6 — United for #SushantSinghRajput (@sushantf3) September 19, 2020

The video features the step-by-step formation of the statue, with Roy working on the body, and then finally putting the finishing touches in getting the features on his face correct, before unveiling the entire statue in all its glory.

Meanwhile, the petition seeking a Madame Tussauds statue for Sushant has already received over 2 lakh signatures. the museum has acknowledged the petition and informed that they have put SSR on the ‘figure request list.’

Just few more signatures needed. Sophie Rehman invites you on behalf of All Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the world to sign this petition to add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/v6ejQIqBo4 via @Change — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 11, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Even after three months, there has been no closure to the case, as CBI, ED and NCB probe various angles of the case. His actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the case, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

