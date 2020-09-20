Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law shares chats with SSR, proves he was a bibliophile

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has been penning regular blogs, reducing its intensity from hitting out at the accused in late actor's death case and moving on to share memories about him. In the latest, he recalled their discussions about books, proving that SSR was a bibliophile and a ‘real intellectual.’ He also shared chats with the late star from April 2018, where they are seen giving recommendations to each other on what books to read and discussing topics like Complexity Theory.

Sushant’s brother-in-law shares chats

Vishal Kirti shared screenshots of his conversation with Sushant from April 2018 in his blog. He recalled their discussion about legendary classics to the more contemporary non-fiction and how SSR had been ‘heavily invested’ in the world of non-fiction.

Vishal has addressed Sushant as ‘Gulshon’ in the chats and then shared his take about ‘JP’ when he came to know about SSR reading the author’s books. Sushant seemed to have suggested Vishal to read 12 Rules, and termed it a ‘great’ read.

As they discuss, Sushant then tells his brother-in-law about topics like Complexity theory, Evolutionary Theory, Machine Learning, and Game Theory. Vishal then speaks about Evolutionary Theory and being impressed about Sushant’s ‘idea of an interdisciplinary study’ instead of a study of a single subject in isolation. Vishal also suggests American Crime, which SSR promises to watch.

The Chhichhore star then recommends The Lucifer Effect to Vishal and about looking at everything in a ‘holistic manner.’’

Vishal revealed that the conversations were around the time Sushant had penned down notes which have now been accessed by media.

He added that Sushant and his sister Shweta too used to talk about books, but their interests were different from Sushant’s discussions with Vishal and how that showed that he was ‘interested in everything.’

Read the blog here:

While we await new developments today, I am sharing some beautiful memories of an intellectual chat session with @itsSSR. It’s a reminder that while the most enjoyable form of human communication is in-person, digital communication is great for reflection. https://t.co/53iUfVdpE8 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 20, 2020

Vishal Kirti’s previous blog was about their video calls and how SSR was a ‘protective brother’ to questioned the former’s intentions about Shweta.

Occasionally,I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the “Extended Family”so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice.https://t.co/kzTaG10r4O — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans have been continuously launching numerous initiatives in his memory. After ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’, ‘CBI for SSR’, they have initiated campaigns like ‘Flag 4 SSR’, ‘Plants 4 SSR’, ‘Feed Food 4 SSR’, among others. In the latest, ‘SSRians’ have initiated a ‘Message 4 SSR’ campaign.

