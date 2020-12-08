Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Facebook Account Gets Hacked; Says 'Lost All My Data'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to share that her Facebook account has been hacked for the second time in seven months. She also wrote that her data and content is all lost, 'all over again'.

She revealed that first time when this happened was in May and now in November. "Its sad that a community you build of friends and followers is lost so easily," she wrote.

2nd time in 7 months my #facebook has been hacked. Lost all my data & content all over again (1st was may 2020 and 2nd Nov 2020) Its sad that a community you build of friends and followers is lost so easily. SM platforms really need to up their security features 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 8, 2020

Suchitra hit headlines earlier (in November) for lashing out at a telecom company for their 'pathetic' service. On Tuesday, she announced that she is changing the company and called them 'incompetent'.

Porting to another broadband service provider. #Airtel u remain incompetent . Glad to get rid of u 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 8, 2020

On the professional front, Suchitra recently launched her new play by Drama Queen Entertainment —The Queen of Drama. The play is based on her novel Drama Queen and was live on November 27 at Chowdiah Hall, Bangalore 8 pm.

On the personal front, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri returned to India on an emergency visa in March due to nationwide lockdown.

Kaveri, who is studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, landed in India as she was stuck in the US after the college got shut and students had to vacate dormitories. The mother-daughter duo recently went on a trip together to celebrate birthday.

