'It's A Textbook Response': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi On 'AIIMS Unofficial Leak' In SSR Case

While reports of AIIMS' unofficial statement about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death made headlines on Saturday, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi pointed out the lack of conviction in the said report. As per reports, Dr.Sudhir Gupta from the Forensics panel deployed to investigate the late actor's cause of death, has revealed Sushant's case as that of death by suicide. Along with that, he has also corroborated that the actor died due to hanging as indicated by the ligature marks on his neck and that no injuries were found on his body.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi called the statement by the alleged forensic head a "textbook response" as it does not account for the many incriminating circumstantial evidence found by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) in its probe. She criticized the premier medical body's report further by linking the 'not a murder' declaration to the 'destruction of evidence' in Sushant's death case.

Not surprised by #AIIMS report. It is a text book response. There is a reason physical evidence was destroyed /not reported. May truth and justice prevail. Om Shanti 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2020

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what Dr. Gupta has selectively told them as per top sources. Some of them even put out snapshots of Dr. Sudhir Gupta's private chats. But there is no official statement from AIIMS. On September 28, the AIIMS team submitted its report based on analyzing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. The CBI which had stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared is analyzing the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

Previous encounter with Dr.Sudhir Gupta

On August 22, Dr. Sudhir Gupta spoke to Republic Media Network on record and he had said that AIIMS medical board was surprised to know that how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be contaminated aNd led to the possible destruction of evidence. So it will be difficult for the AIIMS team to come to a conclusion. He had also questioned why the Mumbai Police had done the postmortem in a 'hurried manner'.

The AIIMS team had then sought the additional documents apart from autopsy, viscera, and inquest papers for reexamining. Additionally, the expert panel has sought everything that was in Sushant's room, including sellotape or anything that was on the cloth has been presented as the one allegedly used by the later actor to hang himself. The AIIMS panel was also looking for circumstantial evidence.

