Sujoy Ghosh, Richa Chadha React To Taapsee Pannu's 'insane' Electricity Bill

With over 1000 comments, 7000 likes and close to 2,000 retweets, Taapsee Pannu on Sunday created a stir on social media as she joined the many Mumbaikars in raising the 'insane' high electricity bill she received from a power company. 'What kind of Power are you charging us for?' Taapsee asked as she attached the pictures of her bill in the tweet.

Director Sujoy Ghosh, Richa Chadha, and many others reacted on Taapsee's viral tweet and raised a complaint. Taapsee on Sunday posted pictures of her electricity bill for the month of June, which was due for Rs 36,000. Along with that, she also shared the bill for the month of May, which was Rs 3,850. The ‘insane rise’ comes out to close a nine-fold increase, or in other words, 835 percent.

Sujoy said, "but you earned so many electric smiles..." To this, Taapsee wrote, "More like electric shock" [sic]

Film collection ke hisaab se bill dete hain. 😂 — Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapli) June 28, 2020

Same here Taapsee. Even after several phone calls and messages, all they did was justify their meter readings due to the pandemic. They said they couldn’t do anything about it. The best you can do I ask for a discount but they’ll still expect you to pay! They’re thugs. — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) June 28, 2020

So many people facing the same problem. Hi @Adani_Elec_Mum , care to respond? https://t.co/OflnQ0XjXs — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 28, 2020

Instead Of Electric Smiles It Should Be Electric Shock ⚡️ — Mir Rafae (@MirRafae) June 28, 2020

Later actor Renuka Shahane too raised the same issue. Self-acclaimed critic KRK too mentioned that his house was shut and yet he received Rs. 20,000 bills every month. Dino Morea also wrote that he was in 'shock' looking at his electricity bill.Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum my house is closed from 15th March 2020 and you are sending bill ₹20K per month. Are you serious? Is it not corruption?

I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill 🤔 @Adani_Elec_Mum https://t.co/zaJfQzFXla — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) June 28, 2020

