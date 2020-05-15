Last Updated:

Sujoy Ghosh Subtly Trolling Taapsee Pannu Is Proof That They Love To Pull Each Others Leg

'Badla' director took to his Twitter handle and subtly trolled Taapsee who penned her thoughts on the ongoing films releasing on OTT platforms Vs theatre debate

Taapsee Pannu and director Sujoy Ghosh share a great camaraderie and their recent Twitter conversation is proof. 'Badla' director took to his Twitter handle and subtly trolled Taapsee who penned her thoughts on the ongoing films releasing on OTT platforms Vs theatre run debate.

Sujoy was just amazed as Taapsee wrote words like 'paradigm shift and collateral' in her tweet and pulled her leg by saying, 'have you started reading the dictionary again." But, what happened next will leave you in absolute splits. Taapsee cleared that she prefers audiobooks and Sujoy concluded by saying that books must be thanking their stars.

Taapsee wrote, "I guess we r at the brink of witnessing a paradigm shift. All I can say is, it’s going to have a lot of collateral... for good for some and bad for others. Let’s just go back to the saying “change is the only constant”. The question is who makes the change “worth it”

Director Kunal Kohli too dropped a comment and shared his point of view on the heated debate. 

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Taapsee and Sujoy Ghosh's fun banter has got everyone's attention. On Mother's Day, Taapsee got riled up seeing that she was not included in Sujoy Ghosh's Mother's Day tweet where he commemorated the lead actors who have played a mother's role in his past films. Sujoy posted a collage of 2 photos of Vidya Balan from his films Kahaani and Kahaani 2 and one of Amrita Singh from Badla.

Taapsee Pannu glad about parents living away from Delhi's hotspots amid pandemic

 

 

