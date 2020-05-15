Sujoy Ghosh Subtly Trolling Taapsee Pannu Is Proof That They Love To Pull Each Others Leg

Taapsee Pannu and director Sujoy Ghosh share a great camaraderie and their recent Twitter conversation is proof. 'Badla' director took to his Twitter handle and subtly trolled Taapsee who penned her thoughts on the ongoing films releasing on OTT platforms Vs theatre run debate.

Sujoy was just amazed as Taapsee wrote words like 'paradigm shift and collateral' in her tweet and pulled her leg by saying, 'have you started reading the dictionary again." But, what happened next will leave you in absolute splits. Taapsee cleared that she prefers audiobooks and Sujoy concluded by saying that books must be thanking their stars.

Taapsee wrote, "I guess we r at the brink of witnessing a paradigm shift. All I can say is, it’s going to have a lot of collateral... for good for some and bad for others. Let’s just go back to the saying “change is the only constant”. The question is who makes the change “worth it”

I am not into reading. I prefer audio books 😎 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 15, 2020

books must be thanking their stars 😀 — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 15, 2020

Director Kunal Kohli too dropped a comment and shared his point of view on the heated debate.

Well said. @netflix started as a postal mail DVD delivery service @amazon’s key business isn’t entertainment. Yet both have changed & adapted to create a paradigm shift in the film,tv & entertainment industry. As are @DisneyPlusHS @MXPlayer @ZEE5India @SonyLIV @justvoot — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Taapsee and Sujoy Ghosh's fun banter has got everyone's attention. On Mother's Day, Taapsee got riled up seeing that she was not included in Sujoy Ghosh's Mother's Day tweet where he commemorated the lead actors who have played a mother's role in his past films. Sujoy posted a collage of 2 photos of Vidya Balan from his films Kahaani and Kahaani 2 and one of Amrita Singh from Badla.

Listen ! Where is my photo ? I was also a mother !!!!! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 10, 2020

😂😂photo getting developed.... — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 10, 2020

Very cheap I must say! Ek toh I agreed to play a mother n then u don’t even put up my picture. Now u wait till u finish the next script n dare u make a mother again ! 😑 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 10, 2020

warna thappad? 😂 — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 10, 2020

