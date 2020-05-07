Taapsee Pannu Glad About Parents Living Away From Delhi's Hotspots Amid Pandemic

Actor Taapsee Pannu is under quarantine with her sister in Mumbai. However, Taapsee Pannu's parents are in Delhi. The Thappad actor recently opened up about her concern for her parents in a recent media interaction.

Also Read | Kejriwal Govt's Big Step: 1 Lakh Random COVID-19 Tests To Be Conducted In Delhi Hotspots

Taapsee Pannu is worried about her parents in Delhi as the Coronavirus poses a high risk to the elderly. In an interaction with a leading daily, Taapsee Pannu said that she is glad that her parents are not living anywhere near Delhi's hotspot locations. Talking about her parents, Taapsee Pannu said that they are in their 60s and need to be extra careful. Giving more details about them, she said that her dad is retired and her mother is a housewife.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Lauds Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad', Says She 'sobbed, Felt Overwhelmed'

Talking about their routine, Taapsee Pannu said that her parents stayed indoors most of the time even before lockdown. She further added that they would only go out for walks, meet friends or visit the Gurudwara or nearby market places. The actor added that because of such routine, the lockdown has not affected them that much. Talking about their concerns for her and her sister, Taapsee said that her parents are more worried for her and her sister and how the two are coping with it.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Taapsee Pannu And Ashwiny Iyer Pay Their Last Respects

Taapsee Pannu's parents

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Thappad. The actress was shooting for Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu. The release dates and shoot schedules of her films are likely to get affected.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon Laud Panchkula Cops For Surprising 71-year-old On Birthday

Talking about her time in the lockdown, Taapsee Pannu said that she is taking a day at a time and is using this time to introspect and do a reality check. She further added that for her, it is all about living in the present moment. Taapsee also mentioned that she and her sister have their own version of Friday nights where they watch a movie. Taapsee also said that she and her sister are trying to innovate and make every day interesting and joyful.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.