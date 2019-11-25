Sujoy Ghosh's Picture At Kalighat, Kolkata Makes Fans Curious For Kahaani 3

Sujoy Ghosh whose last film was Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla has started shooting for his next untitled film. His love for Kolkata in each film is not news and this one too has an element from the city. The director took to his Twitter handle to share a picture from Kalighat metro station in Kolkata.

Replying to his tweet, Taapsee said that she hasn't received the script yet. And in response, Sujoy said, "YOU are the script. aajaa." [sic]. This triggered the debate amongst fans whether Taapsee will be a part of Kahaani 3.

Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3 storyline has mobile signal woes; Parineeti Chopra reacts

But u didn’t send me the script as yet !?? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 25, 2019

SUJOY GHOSH'S NEXT

Sujoy Ghosh announced his next film titled Bob Biswas. The character is popular from Vidya Balan starrer-Kaahani. For those unaware, Bob was a cold-blooded contract killer associated with his trademark line, "Nomoshkar, ek minute". Saswata Chatterjee played the character in Kaahani.

Sonam Kapoor-Sujoy Ghosh movie: Team gearing up for a gripping tale

need your blessings and good wishes...

and a minute of your time 😃 #BobBiswas https://t.co/wK3szwj5bD — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) November 25, 2019

Gaurav Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies Entertainment, says, "Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character."

Badla Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer has a 'healthy Monday', director Sujoy Ghosh is 'extremely thrilled'. Here's why

KAHAANI

His 2012 film "Kahaani", starring Vidya Balan, had been hugely successful, but "Kahaani 2" with the same heroine, did not meet with similar box office success. Vidya recounted her portrayal of Vidya Bagchi in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie as one of her finest performances. She says the only brief that Ghosh gave her was that the film would be about a pregnant woman who comes to Kolkata to look for her missing husband. "I found the story interesting and said, 'Let's do it'.

Badla trailer: Is Taapsee Pannu innocent? Amitabh Bachchan tries to find out in Sujoy Ghosh’s suspense thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.