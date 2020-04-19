Sunday Funday: Sara Ali Khan Shares 'before-after' With Mother Amrita & Brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a before-after picture of her with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. Calling it 'just happy new day', Sara said that every day is the 'same'.

Sara clarified that the meaning of 'Sunday Funday' has evolved and every day is just the 'same'. A lot of fans commented on the massive transformation of both Sara — who lost weight and Ibrahim — who grew up looking Saif's replica.

Sara Ali Khan compares throwback pic to now, declares she's been this way since childhood

Take a look

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The comedy film is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite 'Raanjhanaa' actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Sara Ali Khan is a darling, known her since I did 'Love Aaj Kal' with Saif: Imtiaz Ali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.