Sara Ali Khan Compares Throwback Pic To Now, Declares She's Been This Way Since Childhood

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been going down the memory lane to beat the lockdown blues as her Instagram account is testament to it. The Kedarnath actor has been posting throwback pictures along with her current ones to entertain her fans and followers with her quirky captions and refreshing photographs. On Wednesday, Sara shared a 'then-and-now' pic of herself where she can be seen in a similar pose as she wrote, "जी हाँ Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai.." (Oh yes I'm like this since childhood)

Have a look:

The adorable post got a special shoutout by Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan who wrote, "Sara ka Sara" in the comment. Earlier this week, Sara had posted another throwback comparison post where, once again, she had been of the opinion that 'somethings never change'.

Read | Parineeti Chopra pulls off a Sara Ali Khan in her new Instagram post

She wrote a quirky caption about herself, "Something’s never change... literally! Throw🔙 to smaller Sara(in some ways 🎃🤣)- same pose, same expression, same सजना धजना, same conviction💄 p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity"

Have a look:

Read | Sara Ali Khan posts a picture, says our hearts minds and souls are not in lockdown

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The comedy film is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Read | Sara Ali Khan reveals how she feels on being called 'the next big thing' in Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Read | Sara Ali Khan speaks about her equation with her friend after she entered Bollywood; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.