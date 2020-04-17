Sara Ali Khan Is A Darling, Known Her Since I Did 'Love Aaj Kal' With Saif: Imtiaz Ali

In a fun interaction on Instagram's live session, Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali revealed that he has known Sara Ali Khan ever since she was a kid. Imtiaz Ali collaborated with Saif Ali Khan for the previous Love Aaj Kal film that featured Saif and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. And now, the remake stars the two blooming actors in tinsel town- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Imtiaz Ali talks about Sara Ali Khan

In a cordial interaction with a Bollywood journalist on Instagram live, Imtiaz Ali expressed how he knew Sara Ali Khan even before shooting the film. The director then stated that she is a darling and he knew her ever since he filmed Love Aaj Kal with Saif Ali Khan in 2009.

Furthermore, the renowned director of Bollywood spoke about his favourite movies and the actors he admires from the south industry. Many fans gushed to talk about Kartik and Sara's movie and praised the director for his conventional slew of films in Bollywood.

Interestingly, after Imtiaz Ali's fun chat ended, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan also came live to speak to his fans. The actor looked all comfy, chilling at home. He also greeted a few of his fans who said 'Hi' to him through the comments.

For the unversed, even though Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's movie Love Aaj Kal did not churn good numbers at the Box Office, the duo won a million hearts with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Kartik left no stone unturned in compelling fans to drool over their relationship. From hugs to pouts, they shared it all.

