Suniel Shetty Reveals That He Loves Ahan’s Girlfriend Tania & Whom Athiya Is Seeing

While Ahan Shetty is busy holidaying with girlfriend Tania Shroff and Athiya Shetty is in Thailand with cricketer KL Rahul, their father Suniel Shetty spoke about his kids' dating life. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the Dhadkan actor said that he loves his kids and the kids they are dating. He stressed that he absolutely loves them because according to him, 'more than profession, being happy in life is very important today.'

He further said that he and his wife Mana Shetty have happily accepted their kid's partners. Calling himself a 'happy go lucky' person, Suniel said that times have changed and parents are now befriending their kid's partners and calls it an important process. "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing," Suniel was quoted.

The Dhadkan actor concluded that neither he nor his wife Mana has a problem with their relationships and they are 'happy'. ''The children we are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family like gloves,'' he further added.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal when Athiya was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her, the actor said 'No'. The 27-year old actor added that she had her poker face on with regards to this aspect and that is the reason, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter. She further said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her and she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

Suniel Shetty's professional front

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty is among a group of achievers to be awarded for excellence in their respective fields at an annual Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) summit in the House of Lords complex in London. Shetty, the Bollywood action icon and founder of FTC Talent Media & Entertainment, was felicitated with the Award for Excellence for his Contribution to Indian Art and Culture.

