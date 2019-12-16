Suniel Shetty Talks About His Look From Darbar, Says He Is Proud Of His Hair

Suniel Shetty's look from Darbar left fans of the actor amazed. The image for Suniel's first look went viral on social media upon its release and the reason for its fame was the fact that it showcased Suniel sporting a man-bun while wearing some stylish shades. The look was praised by all of his fans who saw it and many were stunned to see the actor in such a different look. Recently, Suniel Shetty spoke about the conception of his new hairstyle for Darbar in an exclusive interview with a news organisation.

Suniel Shetty on his new man-bun

Read|Suniel Shetty to be appointed as NADA's brand ambassador: Report

In an exclusive interview with a news organisation, Suniel Shetty opened up about how the makers of Darbar came up with his look for the role. The actor said that he started growing his hair for Markaar, whose director Priyan wanted Suniel to grown his hair as he was playing a warrior. He said that wearing a wig was not an option as it did not look authentic. Suniel wanted to avoid that fake look, so he told the filmmakers that he would grow his hair. So Suniel grew his hair to a great length and then the addition was very easy and he added that if you ever see Markaar you would never think that it is not his own hair.

Read|Suniel Shetty on his appointment as NADA Brand Ambassador

Markaar's filming stretched on for 5-6 months, after which Suniel Shetty signed up for Darbar. Upon seeing his long hair, director Murugadoss said that he wanted to implement Suniel's hair into the movie but wanted to change the style. Upon hearing this, Suniel decided to show the director the look of a Samurai. He immediately liked it and said that it was great and would work in the movie.

Read|Suniel Shetty appointed brand ambassador of NADA, Jwala Gutta express disappointment

Finally, Suniel Shetty jokingly added that he owed his lineage and genes for his amazing hair. He added that he was playing with his hair and also stated that he could very proudly say that he was one of the few heroes to have hair left on his head. He thanked his south Indian genes and his mom's coconut hair oil for his luscious hair. Suniel finally joked that whenever someone asked him why he was growing his hair, he replied by saying that it was because they did not have any hair on their own head.

Read|Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty reminisce their ‘Border’ days on the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.