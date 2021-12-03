Suniel Shetty Shares Best Wishes For Son Ahan As He Marks His Bollywood Debut With 'Tadap'

Seasoned actor Suniel Shetty is counted among the most prominent figures of the Indian film industry owning to his exceptional contribution to Bollywood across every genre for over two decades.

With over 25 years of experience on his hand, the actor decided to pass on his wisdom to his son, Ahan Shetty, as he made his Bollywood debut today (December 3) in the actioner, Tadap. Read further to know what advice the actor had for his son as Ahan ventured into the Bollywood industry.

Suniel Shetty pens emotional note for son Ahan on Bollywood debut

Taking to his Instagram, on December 3, the 60-year-old actor shared a childhood picture of Ahan Shetty to celebrate his Bollywood debut with the release of Tadap. In the caption, Suniel shared his wisdom with his son to brace him for his 'first Friday and first film release'.

He wrote, "Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for #Tadap is here & will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. (sic)''

In his advice for his son, Suniel Shetty was careful to caution Ahan about the realities of the world as he told him to not take everything to heart. He wrote, ''But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don’t take it to heart if they critique you, it’s a learning. Don’t get too punch drunk on praise. It’s a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. (sic)"

Further, the veteran actor advised Ahan to stay true and sincere throughout his career. He wrote, ''All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son ❤️🤗. Best for your first. Cheers to you. (sic)'' He also extended his gratitude to the makers of the movie by writing, ''I join my hands in humility and gratitude. 🙏 thank you!! (sic)''

Earlier, while speaking to Republic Media Network, the actor had shared a piece of advice given by his father ahead of his debut.

''My father told me a very long time ago when I decided to be an actor, he said 'Ahan if you are not known as a good actor, just be known as a good human being,' this piece of advice really stuck to me," Aham had said.

More on Ahan Shetty's Tadap

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap hit the theatres on December 3 with raving reviews.

Debutant Ahan Shetty starred opposite Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria in the actioner. Fans and celebrities alike appreciated the movie and left positive responses to the movie.

(Image: @suniel.shetty/Instagram)