Suniel Shetty Shares His Childhood Picture With An Interesting Caption; Check It Out

Suniel Shetty seems to be wavering his mid-weekend blues by walking down the memory lane. The actor on Thursday posted a childhood picture on his social media handle. The picture that had a grinning childhood picture of Suniel Shetty, seems to be winning the hearts of the netizens for its interesting caption that reads: "jab main chota bacha tha.... corona se nahi daarta tha" (sic).

Check out the post:

Since the lockdown was imposed, Suniel Shetty has been posting glimpses of his daily routine on his social media. Just the other day, the actor posted a picture of a failed cooking experiment on social media. Along with the picture, he wrote: "burnt 2500 calories today..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, was supposed to release on March 26, 2020. However, due to the lockdown initiated because of the Coronavirus outbreak forced the makers to push the release of the upcomer. Now, the film will release only after the Coronavirus crisis is solved.

Besides the upcomer, Suniel Shetty is in talks with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, for the role of an antagonist. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reported to be set in the heartland of India. The first look of the upcomer was recently released, amping up the expectation of the moviegoers.

