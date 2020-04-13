Suniel Shetty To Play Villain In Allu Arjun's Action-thriller 'Pushpa'?

The makers of South Indian film Pushpa have reportedly approached Suniel Shetty to play the role of the lead antagonist in the upcomer. The Sukumaran directorial also features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. As per reports, Suniel Shetty is yet to sign the dotted lines. However, the report confirms that Suniel Shetty is likely to give his nod to the project.

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reported to be set in the heartland of India. The story of Pushpa reportedly revolves around Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), who reportedly plays the role of a smuggler. Set in the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling, the movie will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The first look poster of the movie was released on Allu Arjun's 37th birthday, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

First look poster of Pushpa:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, was supposed to release on March 26, 2020, however, due to the lockdown initiated because of the Coronavirus outbreak forced the makers to push the release of the upcomer. Now, the upcomer will release only after the Coronavirus crisis is solved.

Besides the upcomer, Suniel Shetty also has Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The movie will mark Shetty's return to Bollywood after three years. He was last seen in Raj and DK's A Gentleman.

