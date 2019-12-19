Sunil Grover Retraces Dr Mashoor Gulati, Says 'I Am Able To Get It Right'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has taken the audience on a roller coaster ride of laughter with his comic-timings and quirky humour. The actor was last seen on television for Kapil Sharma's bi-weekly comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Many of his fans still remember and miss him while watching TKSS. He portrayed three of his iconic characters with Kapil Sharma. Dr Mashoor Gulati being one of them has tickled a funny bone or two of the audience with his appearance and accent. Recently, Sunil shared a few monochrome pictures in which he was seen transforming himself into the character step-by-step.

He captioned the slideshow and wrote, 'I love becoming someone else ❤️ it’s such a beautiful experience when I am able to get it right.' Though there are no possibilities for him to make a comeback in the show, his fans started assuming his comeback in the TKSS and poured their love for the character in the comments section.

Take a look at his transformation pictures:

The 42-year-old comedian was clicked while sticking the moustaches and setting his wig for the character. In one of the photos, he is also posing while rehearsing behind the camera. In his caption, he mentioned that he is getting ready like Dr Mashoor Gulati for a live event. Whenever he opts for the look of the previous characters he shares a glimpse of it on his social media too. A couple of weeks back when he appeared as a guest in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13, he shared a short behind the scene video on his feed. He was applying lipstick for his character Gutthi in the short-video.

Grover was last seen Salman's Bharat released in 2019. He has also played prominent roles in many Bollywood projects including Ghajini, and Gabbar is Back among others. Reportedly, he will again collaborate with the Sultan of Bollywood for the upcoming film Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai.

