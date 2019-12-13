Sunil Grover Returns As Gutthi Exclusively For Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 13'

After the infamous fight between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma in 2017, the fans never got to see Gutthi again. However, Sunil Grover’s character was spotted recently in a promo clip shared by Bigg Boss 13. Here is a sneak-peek into the clip shared by Bigg Boss 13 featuring Sunil Grover’s character Gutthi:

Sunil Grover returns as Gutthi, only on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

Recently, the official handle of Bigg Boss shared clips from the sets of Bigg Boss 13. In the clip, Sunil Grover can be seen in Gutthi’s attire, while her signature song, “Hum aaye hain iss bagiya mein, fool khile hai Gulshan Gulshan” plays in the background. The video also features a sneak-peek of Salman Khan welcoming Sunil Grover on the Bigg Boss 13 stage. Sunil Grover aka Gutthi tells Salman Khan that while she was sleeping last night, she dreamt of Bigg Boss. To which Salman Khan replied, I thought so. Sunil Grover and Salman Khan shared the screen space in Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Sunil Grover and The Kapil Sharma Show

After Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show, fans never got to watch the character of Gutthi on-screen. Gutthi was the intellectual property of the show makers, and Sunil Grover was not willing to come back to the show. Sunil Grover started with his show and had a character designed on the same lines named Chutki. However, the show tanked and went off the air soon. Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV, the same channel that aired The Kapil Sharma Show when Gutthi was a part of it. The Kapil Sharma Show currently airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

