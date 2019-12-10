Kapil Sharma Welcomes Home A Baby Daughter; Sunil Grover Congratulates Him

Bollywood actor and talk show host Kapil Sharma had tied the holy knot of matrimony with Ginni Chatrath on December 12 last year. The couple had announced that they were ready to welcome their first child soon. On December 10, 2019, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter at night to reveal that he is the father of a baby girl. The news was delivered by Kapil Sharma after he tweeted at 3:23 AM last night. Check out the post here:

Sunil Grover congratulates Kapil Sharma

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

After he posted this tweet, many celebrities and fans took to Twitter to congratulate the man who makes everyone laugh. Kapil's old friend and fellow comedian Sunil Grover took to Twitter to congratulate him. Although they do not work together anymore, they still appear to be friendly with each other. Take a look at Sunil Grover’s tweet here:

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. 🎉🎶 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the newborn baby girl and know her name. But as Kapil Sharma likes to keep his life private, fans are apprehending that they will have to wait for a long time before they get a glimpse of the newborn. It was also reported that Kapil’s mother has flown down to Mumbai and was living with the couple while taking care of Ginni and her baby. She also is making sure that Ginni stays healthy.

The fight of Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover was one of the most controversial incidents of the year. Their in-flight fight had made them part ways as professionals. But after some time, they were at peace with each other and wish the best for each other. Till today, a lot of fans feel like the duo should mend their problems and perform together.

