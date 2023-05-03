Dipika Chikhlia Shares Birthday Video, Ramayan Star Thanks Fans For Wishes

Dipika Chikhlia, best known for playing the role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, turned a year older on april 29. Fans and followers took to social media and wished her on the happy occasion.later, thanking the netizens for their lovely wishes, Dipika shared a reel, giving a glimpse into her birthday celebrations as she posed with her daughters and husband. Dipika's Instagram reel featuring her family received loving comments from her online family.

Commenting on the clip, a social media user wrote, "Happy birthday mam.... May SiyaRam bless u ! Sorry for the late wishes." Another one wrote, "Happy birthday Sita ma (sic)." There were an overwhelming number of comments which referred to her as her character in Ramayan. It only proves that, even years after the show aired, her role still lives on in people's memories.

The TV actress wrote in the caption, "GM:) My insta fam … just a sneak on my birthday … thank you all so much for your love wishes (sic)." In the clip, she was seen cutting her birthday cake with her daughters, son and her husband. It seemed as if the family took a small vacation on the occasion. Another photo showed her resting by the poolside as she soaked in some sunlight.

Dipika on exploring newer roles

Elaborating on her desire to grow as an actor, Dipika Chikhlia, in an interview, also clarified how it was important for her to explore all the different kinds of work opportunities. The actor also cited the example of a previous film of hers with Arun Govil in which she played the character of an angry housewife always fighting with her husband. Dipika was roped in to play the role of Sarojini Naidu in the biopic on the freedom fighter. Later, Saugandh actress Shanti Priya replaced her.