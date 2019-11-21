Sunny Leone And Her Family At The Airport Make For A Picture-perfect Moment

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012. The actor is famous for her work in films like Ragini MMS, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, and Ek Paheli Leela. She is also popularly known for multiple item numbers. She is currently seen as a host in the Indian television reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 12, along with Rannvijay Singha. The show revolves around the concept of love and relationships. Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and has three children with him, Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Asher Singh Weber. The family was recently spotted at the airport. Take a look at the pictures

Sunny Leone with her family at the airport

The actor can be seen wearing a green top with wide-legged pants. She completed her outfit with a pair of shades. Her husband Daniel Weber is wearing a black t-shirt with grey jeans. Daniel Weber is also wearing a pair of shades. Check out the images of the actor and her family.

On the work front

The actor has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. Sunny Leone will soon be seen in a Tamil film Veeramadevi. The periodic war film that is directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. The movie stars Sunny Leone and Navdeep in pivotal roles. Veeramadevi has been facing a lot of speculations ever since its first look was released. The film will release in the year 2020.

The actor will also be seen in the comedy-horror film Coca Cola. In one of her recent interviews, she has been quoted saying that the genre of the film does not excite her but she is happy to be a part of the project. Furthermore, she said that believes she will surely match up to the audience's expectations.

